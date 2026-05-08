PennDOT Orders Thousands Of Drivers To Retake Exams After Investigation

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Thousands of Pennsylvania drivers now face another trip to the testing center after a PennDOT investigation uncovered serious problems with road tests conducted in Philadelphia.

PennDOT officials told roughly 2,500 drivers that they must retake their driving exams or risk losing their licenses. The agency launched the review after auditors discovered irregularities tied to testing records at a Southwest Philadelphia driving center.

According to PennDOT, the issue involved road tests administered between October 2024 and November 2025 at the agency’s facility on South 70th Street. Investigators found unusual gaps involving testing start and end times, raising concerns about whether examiners followed proper procedures.

Love Divine Martino? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Drivers across the region expressed frustration after receiving official letters earlier this year. Many said they already purchased vehicles, accepted jobs, or built daily routines around having a valid license.

West Philadelphia resident Kayshine Hardaway told Action News that the situation disrupted her work and education plans. She said PennDOT informed her that investigators connected the issue to possible fraud involving a driving examiner.

PennDOT later confirmed that state police reviewed the matter but did not uncover criminal conduct. Despite that finding, the agency still ordered thousands of motorists to complete another skills test.

The retesting process has created long waits and scheduling headaches for affected drivers. Some residents reported missing work multiple times while traveling to testing locations across the Philadelphia area.

PennDOT employees even opened the Levick Street Driving Center on a day it normally remains closed in order to manage the surge in appointments. Officials said approximately 1,600 drivers have already completed the retest process.

Many drivers continue to criticize the agency’s handling of the situation. Several said PennDOT failed to answer calls promptly or explain the investigation clearly.

PennDOT officials declined on-camera interviews but said the internal review remains active as the agency continues to contact affected motorists throughout Pennsylvania.