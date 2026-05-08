What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2026
Philadelphia, the birthplace of America, is home to some of the most notable moments in American history. From lifestyle and politics, to sports and entertainment, Philadelphia has been embedded in the fabric of American heritage.
Here’s a roundup of the most notable moments in Philadelphia so far in 2026:
Sixers’ Historic Comeback Against the Celtics
- The Philadelphia 76ers made history by overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA playoffs. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe led the charge, breaking a 44-year playoff drought against Boston.
Philadelphia Airport Reopens TSA Checkpoints
- After weeks of delays caused by a partial government shutdown, Philadelphia International Airport fully reopened its TSA checkpoints, restoring smooth travel for the community.
Wawa Beverage Recall
- Wawa issued a voluntary recall of popular beverages, including lemonade, fruit punch, and iced tea, due to potential contamination concerns, impacting stores across the Philadelphia area.
Temple Law Students Demand ‘ICE Out’ Policies
- Students at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law took a stand, advocating for policies to remove ICE agents from campus and protect immigrant communities.
Renovated Greyhound Terminal Opens
- The historic Greyhound terminal on Filbert Street reopened after renovations, offering upgraded facilities for travelers and revitalizing a key transportation hub in the city.
Toddler Incident at ZooAmerica
- A frightening incident at Hersheypark’s ZooAmerica saw a toddler grabbed by a gray wolf. Thankfully, the child is recovering, sparking conversations about safety at local attractions.
Gov. Josh Shapiro Pushes for Marijuana Legalization
- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro championed the legalization of recreational marijuana, urging lawmakers to pass legislation that could bring economic and social justice benefits to the state.
Camden Surgical Tech Theft Case
- A former Camden hospital surgical technician was charged in a $2.5 million medical supply theft, raising concerns about trust and accountability in healthcare institutions.
Uber Driver Finds Snake After Reptile Show
- A Pennsylvania Uber driver discovered a live snake in their car after transporting passengers from a reptile show, creating a bizarre and memorable local story.
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