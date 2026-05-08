Canvas Cyberattack Exposes Student Data Across U.S. Schools

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A massive cyberattack targeting the Canvas learning platform has rattled schools and universities across the United States, including the University of Pennsylvania and several institutions in the Philadelphia region. The breach disrupted access to coursework and exposed student information during one of the busiest times of the academic year.

Canvas, which operates under parent company Instructure, serves thousands of K-12 schools, colleges, and universities nationwide. Students and faculty rely on the platform every day for assignments, grades, class schedules, and communication. Hackers reportedly infiltrated the system and posted ransom demands directly on Canvas login pages.

The hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the breach and threatened to release stolen data unless affected schools contacted the group before May 12. Cybersecurity reports estimate the attack may affect nearly 9,000 institutions and hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

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Officials said hackers accessed names, email addresses, student ID numbers, and private messages. Experts stated that passwords, Social Security numbers, and financial records do not appear among the stolen data.

Students at Penn and other schools expressed concern about phishing scams and identity theft. Cybersecurity expert Rob D’Ovidio from Drexel University warned that criminals could use the exposed information to launch targeted scams against students and staff.

Several universities, including Rutgers and Rowan, notified students about the incident as schools scrambled to restore services and protect accounts. Some institutions delayed exams and shifted coursework to alternate systems while technicians investigated the breach.

Instructure restored many Canvas services by Friday, but investigators continue to assess the full scope of the cyberattack. Officials urge students and educators to monitor accounts closely, avoid suspicious emails, and update security settings whenever possible.