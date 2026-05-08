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20 Black-Owned Eateries for Mother’s Day Weekend

Published on May 8, 2026
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Happy African mother and son having fun eating in a street food truck market outdoor
Source: Alessandro Biascioli / Getty

Mother’s Day weekend 2026 is here and we got the top spots for you to take your mother for a memorable dining experience in Philadelphia this Mother’s Day weekend. The majority of these are Black-owned businesses, offering a mix of soulful, flavorful, and unique culinary experiences.

Black-Owned Restaurants

  1. Star Fusion
    • Cuisine: Fusion of Thai, Caribbean, and American dishes
    • Address: 5178 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131
    • Contact: (215) 879-1108
    • Websitestarfusionrestaurant.com
  2. South Jazz Kitchen
    • Cuisine: Cajun, Creole, and Southern
    • Address: 600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
    • Contact: (215) 600-0220
    • Websitesouthjazzkitchen.com
  3. Toast Cafe
    • Cuisine: Brunch classics with a soulful twist
    • Address: 500 S 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
    • Contact: (267) 603-1303
    • WebsiteInstagram
  4. Booker’s Restaurant & Bar
    • Cuisine: Southern-inspired dishes
    • Address: 5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
    • Contact: (215) 883-0960
    • Websitebookersrestaurantandbar.com
  5. The Haitian at Honeysuckle Provisions
    • Cuisine: African diaspora-inspired dishes
    • Address: 310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
    • Contact: (215) 307-3316
    • Websitehoneysuckleprovisions.com
  6. Doro Bet
    • Cuisine: Ethiopian with gluten-free and vegan options
    • Address: 4533 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
    • Contact: (215) 921-6558
    • Websitealifamilyrestaurants.com/doro-bet
  7. Forsythia
    • Cuisine: French-inspired brunch
    • Address: 233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
    • Contact: (215) 644-9395
    • Websiteforsythiaphilly.com
  8. 48th Street Grille
    • Cuisine: Caribbean-inspired dishes
    • Address: 310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
    • Contact: (215) 307-3316
    • Website48thstreetgrille.com
  9. Reef Restaurant and Lounge
    • Cuisine: Caribbean flavors with a vibrant vibe
    • Address: 605 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
    • Contact: (202) 567-6645
    • Websitephillyreef.com
  10. Dibbs BBQ
    • Cuisine: Authentic barbecue
    • Address: 5617 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
    • Contact: (267) 292-2252
    • Websitedibbsbbqpa.com

Additional Notable Spots

  1. Aqimero at The Ritz-Carlton
    • Cuisine: Latin-inspired brunch
    • Address: 10 Ave. of the Arts, Philadelphia, PA 19102
    • Contact: (215) 523-8200
    • Websiteaqimero.com
  2. Moshulu
    • Cuisine: Seafood and American classics
    • Address: 401 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
    • Contact: (215) 923-2500
    • Websitemoshulu.com
  3. Jim’s West
    • Cuisine: Cheesesteaks with a twist
    • Address: 431 North 62nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151
    • Contact: (215) 747-6617
    • WebsiteInstagram
  4. Bake’n Bacon
    • Cuisine: Gourmet bacon dishes
    • Address: 1148 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
    • Contact: (267) 222-0084
    • Websitebakenbacon.com
  5. Down North Pizza
    • Cuisine: Detroit-style pizza with a mission
    • Address: 2804 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132
    • Contact: (215) 377-9787
    • Websitedownnorthpizza.com
  6. Prime Fusion Afro Grill & Lounge
    • Cuisine: West African-inspired dishes
    • Address: 2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
    • Contact: (267) 324-5614
    • Websiteprimefusionlounge.com
  7. Caribbean Feast Restaurant Cuisine
    • Cuisine: Caribbean soul food
    • Address: 1138 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140
    • Contact: (215) 455-5370
    • Websitecaribbeanfeastrestaurant.com
  8. Pleasure Platters
    • Cuisine: Seafood platters
    • Address: 5912 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141
    • Contact: (215) 924-4444
    • Websitepleasureplatters.com
  9. Reggae Reggae Vibes
    • Cuisine: Jamaican-inspired dishes
    • Address: 517 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
    • Contact: (215) 763-1100
    • Websitereggaereggaevibes.com
  10. Dahlak Restaurant
    • Cuisine: Eritrean and Ethiopian
    • Address: 4706-08 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
    • Contact: (215) 726-6464
    • Websitedahlakrestaurant.com

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a mix of soulful flavors and vibrant atmospheres at these standout Philadelphia spots!

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