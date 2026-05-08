20 Black-Owned Eateries for Mother’s Day Weekend

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Mother’s Day weekend 2026 is here and we got the top spots for you to take your mother for a memorable dining experience in Philadelphia this Mother’s Day weekend. The majority of these are Black-owned businesses, offering a mix of soulful, flavorful, and unique culinary experiences.

Black-Owned Restaurants

Star Fusion Cuisine : Fusion of Thai, Caribbean, and American dishes

: Fusion of Thai, Caribbean, and American dishes Address : 5178 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131

: 5178 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Contact : (215) 879-1108

: (215) 879-1108 Website: starfusionrestaurant.com South Jazz Kitchen Cuisine : Cajun, Creole, and Southern

: Cajun, Creole, and Southern Address : 600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

: 600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Contact : (215) 600-0220

: (215) 600-0220 Website: southjazzkitchen.com Toast Cafe Cuisine : Brunch classics with a soulful twist

: Brunch classics with a soulful twist Address : 500 S 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19143

: 500 S 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Contact : (267) 603-1303

: (267) 603-1303 Website: Instagram Booker’s Restaurant & Bar Cuisine : Southern-inspired dishes

: Southern-inspired dishes Address : 5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

: 5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Contact : (215) 883-0960

: (215) 883-0960 Website: bookersrestaurantandbar.com The Haitian at Honeysuckle Provisions Cuisine : African diaspora-inspired dishes

: African diaspora-inspired dishes Address : 310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143

: 310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Contact : (215) 307-3316

: (215) 307-3316 Website: honeysuckleprovisions.com Doro Bet Cuisine : Ethiopian with gluten-free and vegan options

: Ethiopian with gluten-free and vegan options Address : 4533 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

: 4533 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Contact : (215) 921-6558

: (215) 921-6558 Website: alifamilyrestaurants.com/doro-bet Forsythia Cuisine : French-inspired brunch

: French-inspired brunch Address : 233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

: 233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Contact : (215) 644-9395

: (215) 644-9395 Website: forsythiaphilly.com 48th Street Grille Cuisine : Caribbean-inspired dishes

: Caribbean-inspired dishes Address : 310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

: 310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Contact : (215) 307-3316

: (215) 307-3316 Website: 48thstreetgrille.com Reef Restaurant and Lounge Cuisine : Caribbean flavors with a vibrant vibe

: Caribbean flavors with a vibrant vibe Address : 605 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

: 605 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Contact : (202) 567-6645

: (202) 567-6645 Website: phillyreef.com Dibbs BBQ Cuisine : Authentic barbecue

: Authentic barbecue Address : 5617 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131

: 5617 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Contact : (267) 292-2252

: (267) 292-2252 Website: dibbsbbqpa.com

Additional Notable Spots

Aqimero at The Ritz-Carlton Cuisine : Latin-inspired brunch

: Latin-inspired brunch Address : 10 Ave. of the Arts, Philadelphia, PA 19102

: 10 Ave. of the Arts, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Contact : (215) 523-8200

: (215) 523-8200 Website: aqimero.com Moshulu Cuisine : Seafood and American classics

: Seafood and American classics Address : 401 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

: 401 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Contact : (215) 923-2500

: (215) 923-2500 Website: moshulu.com Jim’s West Cuisine : Cheesesteaks with a twist

: Cheesesteaks with a twist Address : 431 North 62nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151

: 431 North 62nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151 Contact : (215) 747-6617

: (215) 747-6617 Website: Instagram Bake’n Bacon Cuisine : Gourmet bacon dishes

: Gourmet bacon dishes Address : 1148 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

: 1148 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Contact : (267) 222-0084

: (267) 222-0084 Website: bakenbacon.com Down North Pizza Cuisine : Detroit-style pizza with a mission

: Detroit-style pizza with a mission Address : 2804 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132

: 2804 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132 Contact : (215) 377-9787

: (215) 377-9787 Website: downnorthpizza.com Prime Fusion Afro Grill & Lounge Cuisine : West African-inspired dishes

: West African-inspired dishes Address : 2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146

: 2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Contact : (267) 324-5614

: (267) 324-5614 Website: primefusionlounge.com Caribbean Feast Restaurant Cuisine Cuisine : Caribbean soul food

: Caribbean soul food Address : 1138 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140

: 1138 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Contact : (215) 455-5370

: (215) 455-5370 Website: caribbeanfeastrestaurant.com Pleasure Platters Cuisine : Seafood platters

: Seafood platters Address : 5912 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141

: 5912 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Contact : (215) 924-4444

: (215) 924-4444 Website: pleasureplatters.com Reggae Reggae Vibes Cuisine : Jamaican-inspired dishes

: Jamaican-inspired dishes Address : 517 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

: 517 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Contact : (215) 763-1100

: (215) 763-1100 Website: reggaereggaevibes.com Dahlak Restaurant Cuisine : Eritrean and Ethiopian

: Eritrean and Ethiopian Address : 4706-08 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

: 4706-08 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Contact : (215) 726-6464

: (215) 726-6464 Website: dahlakrestaurant.com

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a mix of soulful flavors and vibrant atmospheres at these standout Philadelphia spots!