20 Black-Owned Eateries for Mother’s Day Weekend
Mother’s Day weekend 2026 is here and we got the top spots for you to take your mother for a memorable dining experience in Philadelphia this Mother’s Day weekend. The majority of these are Black-owned businesses, offering a mix of soulful, flavorful, and unique culinary experiences.
Black-Owned Restaurants
- Star Fusion
- Cuisine: Fusion of Thai, Caribbean, and American dishes
- Address: 5178 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131
- Contact: (215) 879-1108
- Website: starfusionrestaurant.com
- South Jazz Kitchen
- Cuisine: Cajun, Creole, and Southern
- Address: 600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
- Contact: (215) 600-0220
- Website: southjazzkitchen.com
- Toast Cafe
- Cuisine: Brunch classics with a soulful twist
- Address: 500 S 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
- Contact: (267) 603-1303
- Website: Instagram
- Booker’s Restaurant & Bar
- Cuisine: Southern-inspired dishes
- Address: 5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
- Contact: (215) 883-0960
- Website: bookersrestaurantandbar.com
- The Haitian at Honeysuckle Provisions
- Cuisine: African diaspora-inspired dishes
- Address: 310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
- Contact: (215) 307-3316
- Website: honeysuckleprovisions.com
- Doro Bet
- Cuisine: Ethiopian with gluten-free and vegan options
- Address: 4533 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
- Contact: (215) 921-6558
- Website: alifamilyrestaurants.com/doro-bet
- Forsythia
- Cuisine: French-inspired brunch
- Address: 233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Contact: (215) 644-9395
- Website: forsythiaphilly.com
- 48th Street Grille
- Cuisine: Caribbean-inspired dishes
- Address: 310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
- Contact: (215) 307-3316
- Website: 48thstreetgrille.com
- Reef Restaurant and Lounge
- Cuisine: Caribbean flavors with a vibrant vibe
- Address: 605 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Contact: (202) 567-6645
- Website: phillyreef.com
- Dibbs BBQ
- Cuisine: Authentic barbecue
- Address: 5617 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
- Contact: (267) 292-2252
- Website: dibbsbbqpa.com
Additional Notable Spots
- Aqimero at The Ritz-Carlton
- Cuisine: Latin-inspired brunch
- Address: 10 Ave. of the Arts, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Contact: (215) 523-8200
- Website: aqimero.com
- Moshulu
- Cuisine: Seafood and American classics
- Address: 401 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Contact: (215) 923-2500
- Website: moshulu.com
- Jim’s West
- Cuisine: Cheesesteaks with a twist
- Address: 431 North 62nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151
- Contact: (215) 747-6617
- Website: Instagram
- Bake’n Bacon
- Cuisine: Gourmet bacon dishes
- Address: 1148 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Contact: (267) 222-0084
- Website: bakenbacon.com
- Down North Pizza
- Cuisine: Detroit-style pizza with a mission
- Address: 2804 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132
- Contact: (215) 377-9787
- Website: downnorthpizza.com
- Prime Fusion Afro Grill & Lounge
- Cuisine: West African-inspired dishes
- Address: 2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- Contact: (267) 324-5614
- Website: primefusionlounge.com
- Caribbean Feast Restaurant Cuisine
- Cuisine: Caribbean soul food
- Address: 1138 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140
- Contact: (215) 455-5370
- Website: caribbeanfeastrestaurant.com
- Pleasure Platters
- Cuisine: Seafood platters
- Address: 5912 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141
- Contact: (215) 924-4444
- Website: pleasureplatters.com
- Reggae Reggae Vibes
- Cuisine: Jamaican-inspired dishes
- Address: 517 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
- Contact: (215) 763-1100
- Website: reggaereggaevibes.com
- Dahlak Restaurant
- Cuisine: Eritrean and Ethiopian
- Address: 4706-08 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
- Contact: (215) 726-6464
- Website: dahlakrestaurant.com
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a mix of soulful flavors and vibrant atmospheres at these standout Philadelphia spots!
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