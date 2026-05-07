Spirit Airlines Workers Turn to GoFundMe After Layoffs

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Thousands of former Spirit Airlines employees now face an uncertain future after the airline abruptly shut down operations and eliminated jobs across the country.

The Florida-based budget carrier ceased operations last week after financial struggles, rising fuel costs and failed bailout efforts pushed the company into collapse. The shutdown left more than 17,000 workers without jobs, including over 4,200 employees in Florida alone.

Many former workers quickly turned to GoFundMe and social media to ask for financial help. Several employees said they suddenly lost their only source of income and now struggle to cover rent, groceries and medical bills. One former employee told reporters, “I have nothing,” while describing the emotional toll of the layoffs.

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Workers across South Florida described chaotic scenes after the airline announced the closure overnight. Some flight attendants and pilots learned about the shutdown through social media or union alerts before they received official communication from the company. Others arrived at airports only to discover canceled flights and locked-out systems.

Former employees also expressed frustration about the lack of warning. Federal law typically requires companies to provide advance notice before large layoffs, but Spirit executives argued that ongoing attempts to secure funding prevented earlier announcements.

The layoffs hit South Florida especially hard because Spirit Airlines operated from its headquarters in Dania Beach and maintained major operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport. Local reports showed that thousands of pilots, flight attendants and support workers lost jobs almost immediately after the shutdown.

As fundraising pages continue to appear online, many former employees say they now search for temporary work while applying to rival airlines. Some major carriers have offered expedited hiring opportunities for displaced Spirit workers, but many families still face weeks or months of financial uncertainty.