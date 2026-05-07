Rabid Beaver Attack Injures 8-Year-Old Boy at New Jersey Park

Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

An ordinary evening of fishing turned terrifying for one New Jersey family after a beaver attacked an 8-year-old boy at a park in Mahwah.

Police said the incident happened Sunday evening at Lake Henry inside the Continental Soldiers Park complex. The child stood near the shoreline and fished with family members when a beaver suddenly emerged from the water and charged toward him. Authorities said the boy tried to run away but tripped before the animal bit him in the upper thigh and continued the attack.

A nearby family acquaintance rushed to help the child. Witnesses told police the man kicked and struck the beaver several times until the animal finally retreated. Officials said the beaver continued circling the area after the attack, which raised immediate concern among investigators.

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Mahwah EMS crews responded quickly and transported the boy to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released details about his condition.

During the investigation, police learned that the same beaver may have approached or attacked other visitors earlier that day. Officers also reviewed online videos that appeared to show the aggressive animal chasing people near the lake.

Animal control officers later captured the beaver and noticed signs of illness. Health officials confirmed this week that the animal tested positive for rabies. The Mahwah Township Health Department urged anyone who may have touched or encountered the beaver to seek immediate medical attention.

Rabies spreads through the saliva of infected animals and can become deadly once symptoms appear. Health experts continue to warn residents to avoid contact with wildlife, especially animals that display unusual or aggressive behavior.