Fatal Crashes are down in Philadelphia since 2020, but higher for pedestrians and cyclists

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Philadelphia has seen a decline in overall traffic fatalities and serious injuries since 2020, but the situation for pedestrians and cyclists has worsened. According to Philly Bike Action, a grassroots advocacy group, non-motorists now account for the majority of victims in serious crashes within the city.

Key Findings:

Non-Motorist Victims : In 2025, 55% of traffic fatalities in Philadelphia involved pedestrians, cyclists, or other non-motorists. Additionally, 52% of serious injuries occurred when drivers struck non-motorists.

: In 2025, 55% of traffic fatalities in Philadelphia involved pedestrians, cyclists, or other non-motorists. Additionally, 52% of serious injuries occurred when drivers struck non-motorists. Overall Decline : While Pennsylvania recorded its lowest traffic fatalities since 1928, the improvement primarily benefited motorists, with little change for non-motorists.

: While Pennsylvania recorded its lowest traffic fatalities since 1928, the improvement primarily benefited motorists, with little change for non-motorists. Advocacy for Barriers: Philly Bike Action is urging the city and state to install concrete barriers to better protect vulnerable road users. They argue that physical barriers could reduce crash severity and save lives.

Context:

The rise in non-motorist crashes comes despite a broader decline in dangerous driving behaviors since the pandemic’s peak in 2020. Advocates emphasize the need for traffic calming measures and improved infrastructure to address this disparity.

The data highlights the ongoing challenges in ensuring safety for all road users, particularly those outside of vehicles.