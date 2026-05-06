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Joel Embiid Ruled Out for Game 2 of Conference Semis

Joel Embiid will miss Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks due to a right ankle sprain and right hip soreness. Initially listed as probable, Embiid’s status was downgraded to out after experiencing increased soreness and skipping the team’s shootaround.

Injury Details:

Embiid has been receiving intensive treatment but struggled with pain following a physical Game 1, where he also took a hit to the abdomen.

In Game 1, Embiid scored 14 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 25 minutes during the Sixers’ 39-point loss to the Knicks.

Impact:

Embiid has been a cornerstone for the Sixers this postseason, averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, despite playing through discomfort.

Without Embiid, the Sixers will rely on Andre Drummond and Adem Bona at center, with potential rotation adjustments by coach Nick Nurse.

The Sixers will need to elevate their performance significantly to even the series, especially after a lackluster Game 1.