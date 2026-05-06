Drivers Turn to Rewards and Apps as Gas Prices Surge Nationwide

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Rising fuel prices have pushed millions of Americans to search for new ways to cut costs, and experts now point to loyalty programs, credit card perks, and mobile apps as some of the most effective tools.

Gas prices have climbed to their highest levels in four years, with the national average hovering around $4.23 per gallon in late April, according to data from AAA and GasBuddy. The spike has strained household budgets and forced drivers to rethink how they fill up their tanks.

Transportation correspondent Gio Benitez highlighted several strategies that drivers can use immediately, starting with gas station loyalty programs. Major brands such as Shell offer discounts for repeat customers, including up to 30 cents off per gallon for new members and ongoing savings for frequent users.

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Other companies, including BP and ExxonMobil, provide smaller but consistent discounts or reward points that drivers can apply toward future purchases.

Retail memberships also play a growing role in fuel savings. Programs tied to Walmart+ and Amazon Prime offer discounts at participating gas stations, while warehouse clubs such as Costco and Sam’s Club typically sell fuel at lower prices for members.

Experts also urge drivers to review their credit cards. Some cards provide up to 5% cash back or bonus points on gas purchases, which can add up quickly over time.

In addition, smartphone apps such as GasBuddy and Upside help users locate cheaper stations and earn cash back on fill-ups.

As prices remain volatile, analysts say drivers who combine multiple savings strategies—often called “stacking”—can significantly reduce their fuel expenses. For many Americans, small discounts now make a meaningful difference during an expensive travel season.