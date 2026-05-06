Delta Air Lines to Cut Snacks and Drinks on Short Flights

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Delta Air Lines will eliminate complimentary snacks and beverages on hundreds of short-haul flights, marking a significant shift in onboard service that affects travelers across its network.

The airline announced that, starting May 19, passengers flying routes shorter than 350 miles will no longer receive any food or drink service in the main cabin. The change will impact roughly 450 daily flights, which account for less than 10% of Delta’s overall operations.

Delta said it made the decision to “create a more consistent experience” across flights. Under the updated model, longer routes—those 350 miles or more—will now include full snack and beverage service for passengers in both Delta Comfort and Main Cabin, expanding offerings on those trips.

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The airline will continue to provide full service to first-class passengers regardless of flight length, maintaining a distinction between premium and economy experiences.

Industry analysts point to tight flight times on shorter routes as one reason for the shift. Crews often have limited time—sometimes just minutes—to complete service before descent begins, making consistent delivery difficult.

Travelers have already reacted strongly online, with some criticizing the move as a reduction in value, especially as ticket prices remain high. Others say the shorter duration of these flights makes the change less significant.

Delta emphasized that flight attendants will remain attentive and available, even without traditional snack and beverage service.

The update reflects a broader trend in the airline industry, where carriers continue to adjust services in response to operational pressures, shifting customer expectations, and competition. For passengers, the change may mean packing their own snacks for quick trips—while enjoying expanded options on longer journeys.