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2 arrested during South Street Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Published on May 6, 2026
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South Street traffic, Philadelphia.
Source: peeterv / Getty

During Cinco de Mayo celebrations on South Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood, two individuals—a man and a woman—were arrested late Tuesday night. The arrests occurred after a large crowd gathered at the intersection of 5th and South streets.

Key Details:

  • Time of Incident: Around 9:40 p.m.
  • Police Response: Officers dispersed the crowd and arrested the two individuals. However, the specific reasons for the arrests and the charges have not yet been disclosed.
  • Ongoing Monitoring: After dispersing the crowd, police remained in the area to ensure no further disturbances occurred during the evening’s festivities.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small confirmed the arrests but did not provide additional details about the incident. The police presence on South Street aimed to maintain order and prevent any unruly behavior from escalating.

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