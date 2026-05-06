Teen allegedly steals truck, crashes near Philly school playground

Source: Philippe Gerber / Getty

In a dramatic series of events in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, an 18-year-old from Georgia, Robert Littlepage, was arrested after a chaotic crime spree involving a stolen utility truck. The incident unfolded on Tuesday, May 5, around 2:15 p.m., and ended with the truck overturning on an elementary school playground.

Key Details:

Initial Crime : Littlepage attempted to carjack a woman on Grays Avenue before stealing a utility truck near 62nd and Reedland streets.

: Littlepage attempted to carjack a woman on Grays Avenue before stealing a utility truck near 62nd and Reedland streets. Reckless Driving : He sped through the streets, hitting a parked SUV, jumping a curb, and running a red light at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. This led to a collision with another vehicle, captured on video.

: He sped through the streets, hitting a parked SUV, jumping a curb, and running a red light at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. This led to a collision with another vehicle, captured on video. Love Philly Crime? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Crash Site: The stolen truck overturned on the playground of S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School. Fortunately, no children were present, and no serious injuries were reported.

Witness Account:

Jamele Ransom, a crossing guard, described the chaos, recounting how he pulled a child from one of the vehicles involved in the crash. “I’m just thankful to be alive right now,” he said.

Arrest and Charges:

Littlepage was apprehended by police shortly after the crash and taken to the hospital for evaluation. He faces multiple charges, including attempted carjacking, aggravated assault, and reckless driving. Court records reveal he was previously arrested in April for burglary in Darby Borough.

Community Impact:

While the crash caused significant damage, the Philadelphia School District confirmed no students were harmed. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community vigilance and safety measures.