Philadelphia’s Role in the Birth of Mother’s Day Traces Back to 1908

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The modern celebration of Mother’s Day began with a determined woman and a powerful idea rooted in Philadelphia more than a century ago.

Anna Jarvis launched the movement to honor mothers after the death of her own mother in 1905. She envisioned a day that encouraged people to recognize the sacrifices and love of their individual mothers. In 1908, she organized what many historians consider the first official Mother’s Day observance, combining events in West Virginia with a major gathering in Philadelphia.

That same year, Jarvis spoke to a large audience at a Philadelphia department store auditorium, drawing thousands of attendees. The event helped elevate the idea from a personal tribute into a growing national movement. She also sent hundreds of white carnations—her mother’s favorite flower—to a church service, establishing a symbol that still connects to the holiday today.

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Jarvis pushed aggressively for recognition, writing letters to politicians, community leaders, and newspapers. Her campaign quickly gained traction. By 1910, several states had adopted the celebration, and in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation that made Mother’s Day a national holiday observed on the second Sunday in May.

Despite her success, Jarvis later grew frustrated with the holiday’s commercialization. She criticized businesses that promoted gifts and cards, arguing they overshadowed the day’s original meaning of personal gratitude.

Today, Philadelphia holds a lasting place in the holiday’s history. The city helped transform Jarvis’s idea into a nationwide tradition that continues to honor mothers across the United States each year.