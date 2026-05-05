Suzann Christina goes ‘Off The Record’ on RNB Philly
Suzann Christine, acclaimed recording artist and Philadelphia Governor of the Recording Academy, joins Off the Record with Queen Yaszy for an engaging and soulful conversation. As co-chair of Philly Music Month, Suzann continues to be a driving force in uplifting the city’s rich musical culture while advocating for artists on a global scale.
During the episode, she shares a personal glimpse into her love life, revealing that “If Only You Knew ” by Patti LaBelle perfectly captures her romantic journey—timeless, passionate, and deeply rooted in emotion.
The conversation takes a fun turn as Suzann is put to the test on classic sounds from Philadelphia legends. From the smooth neo-soul vibes of Jill Scott to the heartfelt hits of Musiq Soulchild, and even deep cuts like “Nights Over Egypt ” by The Golden Girls and “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” by McPhadden and Whitehead , Suzann proves her ear is sharp and her roots in Philly music run deep.
More than just an artist, Suzann Christine stands as a powerful advocate for creatives, using her platform to educate, empower, and elevate talent both in Philadelphia and around the world.