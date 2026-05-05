Suzann Christina goes ‘Off The Record’ on RNB Philly

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Suzann Christine, acclaimed recording artist and Philadelphia Governor of the Recording Academy, joins Off the Record with Queen Yaszy for an engaging and soulful conversation. As co-chair of Philly Music Month, Suzann continues to be a driving force in uplifting the city’s rich musical culture while advocating for artists on a global scale.

During the episode, she shares a personal glimpse into her love life, revealing that “If Only You Knew ” by Patti LaBelle perfectly captures her romantic journey—timeless, passionate, and deeply rooted in emotion.

The conversation takes a fun turn as Suzann is put to the test on classic sounds from Philadelphia legends. From the smooth neo-soul vibes of Jill Scott to the heartfelt hits of Musiq Soulchild, and even deep cuts like “Nights Over Egypt ” by The Golden Girls and “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” by McPhadden and Whitehead , Suzann proves her ear is sharp and her roots in Philly music run deep.

More than just an artist, Suzann Christine stands as a powerful advocate for creatives, using her platform to educate, empower, and elevate talent both in Philadelphia and around the world.

Watch the full interview below!