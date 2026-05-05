Met Gala 2026 Sparks Backlash as Over Bezos Sponsorship

Source: John Nacion / Getty

The 2026 Met Gala ignited sharp criticism from prominent voices in entertainment, as debate over billionaire influence took center stage at one of fashion’s biggest nights.

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton and actress Taraji P. Henson both voiced strong reactions after news broke that Jeff Bezos helped sponsor the high-profile event. Organizers named Bezos and his partner as honorary chairs and secured a reported multimillion-dollar contribution, a move that immediately drew backlash from activists and celebrities alike.

Henson publicly criticized fellow celebrities who chose to attend, questioning their decisions in light of Bezos’ involvement. She echoed frustration shared across social media, where critics highlighted what they saw as hypocrisy—attendees supporting social causes while participating in an event backed by a controversial billionaire.

Love Divine Martino? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Sharpton also joined the conversation, emphasizing concerns about wealth inequality and the growing influence of billionaires in cultural institutions. His response added weight to a broader critique that has continued to gain traction beyond Hollywood circles.

Outside the event in New York City, protesters amplified that message. Demonstrators targeted Bezos directly, calling attention to labor issues, income disparity, and corporate power. Activist groups staged visible protests and projected messages criticizing extreme wealth near his properties.

Despite the controversy, organizers pushed forward with the gala, which still attracted major stars and raised a record $42 million for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Celebrities used fashion to make statements, with some incorporating political symbolism into their outfits, while others chose to skip the event entirely in protest.

The clash surrounding the Met Gala reflects a deeper cultural shift. Public figures and audiences continue to question the role of billionaires in shaping art, fashion, and public discourse. As that debate grows louder, events like the Met Gala now serve as both celebrations of creativity and battlegrounds for broader social tensions.