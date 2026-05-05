Eric Bellinger talks ‘It All Make Sense’ on RNB Philly!

Source: R1 / R1

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Bellinger has built a career that most artists spend decades chasing. From crafting hits behind the scenes to stepping fully into his own spotlight, Bellinger has proven he can move culture in more ways than one.

Before becoming a recognized voice in R&B, Bellinger made his mark as an elite songwriter, penning records for artists like Usher, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber. His work on Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E. earned him a Grammy Award, solidifying his place as one of the industry’s most reliable hitmakers.

But staying behind the scenes was never the end goal.

Since stepping out as a solo artist, Bellinger has carved out a lane defined by consistency, independence, and evolution. Projects like The Rebirth and his “Eric B for President” series, he’s now gearing up for his next chapter.

Bellinger is set to release a new album this summer, Eric Bellinger, a project expected to reflect both his personal growth and his continued commitment to pushing R&B forward. We learn who Bellinger is now, in this current state of artistry, preparing for this album.