Nicki Minaj Left Off 2026 Met Gala

Source: Variety / Getty

Nicki Minaj will not attend the 2026 Met Gala, and her absence has sparked widespread debate across the entertainment and fashion industries.

Organizers excluded Minaj from this year’s highly curated guest list after years of headline-making appearances. The rapper built a reputation as one of the gala’s most talked-about figures, but that streak appears to have ended abruptly. Reports indicate that her recent embrace of MAGA politics and public alignment with Donald Trump influenced the decision.

Sources close to the situation say Minaj’s political stance created tension within fashion’s elite circles, where event leadership often prioritizes brand image and cultural messaging. The Met Gala, overseen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, operates with a tightly controlled invitation system that reflects both style and social influence.

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Minaj’s exclusion marks a dramatic shift. She attended the event consistently for nearly a decade and often dominated red carpet conversations with bold fashion choices. Industry watchers now view her absence as a sign of how political affiliations can shape access to high-profile cultural spaces.

The controversy extends beyond a single event. In recent months, Minaj has drawn criticism and support for her outspoken political views, including public praise for Trump and appearances tied to conservative platforms. Those actions have divided fans and peers, with some celebrities openly distancing themselves from her.

Despite the backlash, Minaj continues to command a massive global audience and remains one of the most influential figures in hip-hop. Still, her absence from the Met Gala highlights a growing intersection between celebrity, politics, and cultural gatekeeping.

As the 2026 gala unfolds without her, the conversation surrounding Minaj shows no signs of slowing down.