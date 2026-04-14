Your City, Your Budget: 2026 Town Hall Tour Guide

Source: Olga Kaya / Getty

As Philadelphia City Council moves through its fiscal year 2027 budget process, the work happening inside City Hall is extending directly into neighborhoods across the city. Council, responsible for shaping laws and approving how taxpayer dollars are spent, is currently holding a series of public hearings with key departments, from Parks and Recreation to Public Safety and Arts and Culture, to determine funding priorities for the year ahead.

But this process is not limited to government voices. Through its Neighborhood Budget Town Halls, City Council is creating space for residents to weigh in on the decisions that impact their daily lives. These community-driven conversations are designed to ensure the budget reflects real needs on the ground, not just policy at the top.

The first town hall, held at the Kroc Center, marked the start of that outreach, reinforcing a simple but critical message: this is a shared process. In a city where community voice has always shaped its future, the call is clear, this is your city, and this is your budget.