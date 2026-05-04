“Ozempic Breath” Drives Gum And Mint Sales Up

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

A surprising side effect tied to popular weight-loss drugs has started to reshape the snack industry, and one Pennsylvania company now sees a boost in an unexpected category.

The Hershey Company reported rising demand for its mint and gum products as more consumers use GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy. Company executives say these drugs influence how people eat and even how they manage side effects, including what many now call “Ozempic breath.”

Medical experts link the condition to digestive changes caused by GLP-1 drugs. These medications slow digestion and can reduce saliva, which may lead to unpleasant breath or sulfur-like burps. While doctors do not officially classify the issue as a formal diagnosis, patients frequently report the symptom as they adjust to the medication.

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Consumers have responded quickly. Many now reach for mints and gum to manage the odor, and that shift has translated into measurable sales growth. Hershey executives highlighted an 8% increase in retail sales for its Ice Breakers brand during a recent earnings report, pointing to GLP-1 adoption as a contributing factor.

The trend reflects a broader change in consumer behavior. As more Americans turn to weight-loss medications, they often reduce overall food intake and seek products that serve a specific function, such as freshening breath or supporting dietary goals. Industry analysts describe this shift as “functional snacking,” where consumers choose items based on practical benefits rather than indulgence.

Despite the boost in mint sales, the shift presents mixed results for the broader candy market. Some traditional chocolate products face declining demand as users curb cravings and eat less overall.

Still, Hershey leaders continue to adapt. The company has invested in new product strategies that align with changing habits, aiming to meet consumers where their needs—and even their side effects—now lead them.