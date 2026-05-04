Pennsylvania inches closer to banning cellphones in school classrooms

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Pennsylvania is moving closer to implementing a statewide ban on cellphones in school classrooms during school hours. The proposed “bell-to-bell” cellphone ban recently passed the Pennsylvania House Education Committee and will now be reviewed by the full House. If enacted, the legislation would require each school district to establish its own policy to enforce the ban.

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Governor Josh Shapiro supports the measure, aligning with similar policies in other states.

supports the measure, aligning with similar policies in other states. The bill mirrors a recent law in New Jersey, which will take effect next school year, mandating phone-free classrooms.

This initiative aims to reduce distractions and improve focus in classrooms, addressing concerns about the impact of cellphone use on education. The legislation reflects a growing trend among states to prioritize uninterrupted learning environments.