76ers Complete 3-1 Comeback over Boston Celtics; Advance to Conference Semi-Finals

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The Philadelphia 76ers made history by overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA playoffs. This marks the first time since 1982 that the Sixers have beaten the Celtics in a playoff series. The victory, a 109-100 win at TD Garden, propels the seventh-seeded Sixers into the second round, where they will face the third-seeded New York Knicks.

Key Performances:

Joel Embiid : Dominated with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists, showcasing his leadership and precision.

: Dominated with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists, showcasing his leadership and precision. Tyrese Maxey : Contributed 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists, including clutch plays in the fourth quarter.

: Contributed 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists, including clutch plays in the fourth quarter. VJ Edgecombe: Added 23 points and played a pivotal role in maintaining the Sixers’ momentum.

Game Highlights:

The Sixers started strong, jumping to a 9-0 lead, with Embiid and Edgecombe setting the tone early.

Boston, missing star Jayson Tatum due to a knee injury, struggled despite bold lineup changes by coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Celtics made a push in the second quarter, briefly taking the lead, but the Sixers regained control by halftime.

In the second half, the Sixers extended their lead to 18 points, but Boston fought back, narrowing the gap to one point late in the fourth quarter.

Embiid and Maxey delivered crucial plays in the final minutes to secure the win.

This victory not only breaks the “Celtics curse” but also cements the Sixers’ resilience and determination. They now prepare for their next challenge against the Knicks, with Game 1 scheduled for Monday at Madison Square Garden.