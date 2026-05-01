Klay Thompson Breaks His Silence On Megan Thee Stallion Split By Slamming Streamer Telling Him To Take Accountability–‘Go Touch Grass’

Klay Thompson has spoken publicly about his split from Megan The Stallion for the first time.

Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

It’s been almost a week since Megan Thee Stallion announced her breakup, and it’s still making waves on social media.

The public discourse surrounding her split from Klay Thompson is split down the middle, and the latest public figure to speak out with their opinion is Stephen A. Smith, who–unsurprisingly–sided with the NBA star.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Straight Shooter, Stephen A. weighed in on public discourse surrounding their breakup and the publicity of it all. While discussing the subject, the radio host and sports analyst praised Thompson as a future NBA Hall of Famer, insisting the baller should be able to defend himself against the discourse.

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While making his opinion clear, Stephen A. continued to push back on airing private matters publicly, questioning why personal relationship issues are being broadcast to the world in the first place. The commentator said that he sees a growing trend of breakups becoming public narratives, arguing that couples could just separate in private without turning it into a headline-driven story.

““How come you couldn’t just say, ‘We had our time together, but I’m back being single again…’ and leave it at that? Why we got to dog the brother out?” He continued, “Is there a wedding that I missed? Were there nuptials that took place that nobody knew about?”





Stephen A. Smith having an opinion that rubs a lot of people the wrong way is nothing new, and that’s definitely become the case here.

Chicago-based streamer Matthew Brooks, aka wyomattt, is just one person who posted a clip of himself reacting to Stephen A.’s podcast. Brooks vehemently disagreed with Smith’s take and questioned his perspective, arguing that he’s too invested in the athlete’s career to see the bigger picture.

“But he’s also a cheater, pu**y n*****,” wyomattt responded when Stephen A. mentioned his basketball abilities, going on to say that the sports analyst was so busy defending Klay that he couldn’t actually hear what he was saying.

“Stop asking society to police relationships,’ what the f**k are you talking about, Stephen A, while you’re sitting on your podcast talking about these people relationship you don’t know about?”

After Brooks posted this clip on Instagram, Klay entered the chat, commenting on his breakup for the first time with a short response. The NBA player simply commented, “Go touch grass,” seemingly siding with Stephen A. Smith about not wanting his relationship issues broadcast to the public.

Klay Thompson Breaks His Silence On Megan Thee Stallion Split By Slamming Streamer Telling Him To Take Accountability–‘Go Touch Grass’ was originally published on bossip.com