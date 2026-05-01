Spirit Airlines Faces Shutdown After Failed $500M Bailout Deal

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Spirit Airlines is reportedly preparing to shut down after failing to secure a $500 million bailout from the Trump administration. The budget airline, known for its ultra-low fares and neon yellow planes, has been struggling with financial challenges exacerbated by surging jet fuel prices due to the ongoing Iran war.

The proposed bailout deal would have given the government a 90% stake in Spirit Airlines, potentially allowing the use of its fleet for military purposes. However, internal disagreements within the Trump administration and opposition from some bondholders led to the collapse of the deal.

Spirit, which filed for bankruptcy twice in the past year, had planned to reduce its fleet to about one-third of its original size by late 2026. The airline’s turnaround strategy was based on significantly lower fuel costs than the current $4.51 per gallon average.

Critics, including United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, have questioned the viability of Spirit’s business model, calling it “an interesting experiment” that has failed to cover operating costs. Despite the challenges, Spirit defended its affordable fares and customer loyalty in a recent social media post.

The airline’s struggles highlight broader issues in the aviation industry, including rising operational costs and the impact of geopolitical conflicts on fuel prices.