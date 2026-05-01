Sing That Jawn: Amplifying Philly Youth Voices for America’s 250th Celebration

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Philadelphia is spotlighting its youth as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration with “Sing That Jawn,” a citywide high school music competition. Developed by Kickback Impact in partnership with the City of Philadelphia, the initiative aims to amplify young voices while providing mentorship, professional development, and exposure to the music industry.

Key Highlights:

Youth-Centered Celebration: The competition integrates music, mentorship, and civic pride, ensuring young people are at the forefront of the city’s milestone celebration. Structure and Opportunities: Open to high school students, the program includes auditions, live performance rounds, and a grand finale on May 2.

Participants receive vocal coaching, media training, and mentorship from industry professionals.

The winner earns a $5,000 scholarship, studio recording sessions, and additional prizes, while their school receives a $5,000 arts education grant. Broader Impact: The program emphasizes artist development and creative equity, aiming to build legacies rather than just stars.

It aligns with Philadelphia’s “Ring It On” initiative, which focuses on community-driven celebrations for the nation’s 250th birthday.

“Sing That Jawn” not only celebrates Philadelphia’s rich musical heritage but also invests in its future by empowering the city’s talented youth.