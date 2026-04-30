Trump’s Image Set To Appear Inside New U.S. Passports

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The U.S. State Department plans to introduce a new passport design that features the face of Donald Trump, sparking attention and debate across the country. Officials say the agency will roll out the updated passports as part of the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.

The commemorative passports will include Trump’s portrait on an interior page alongside imagery tied to the nation’s founding. Designers placed his image opposite artwork depicting the signing of the Declaration of Independence, while additional pages highlight patriotic symbols and historical references.

Government officials emphasize that the passports will maintain the same security features as current versions. The redesign focuses on visual elements rather than structural changes, ensuring travelers can still use the documents without disruption.

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The State Department plans to release the passports in limited quantities, making them part of a broader initiative tied to the anniversary, often referred to as “America250.” Applicants will still have access to standard passport designs, but those who apply in person at select locations, including the Washington Passport Agency, may receive the commemorative version while supplies last.

This move reflects a wider effort by the administration to connect Trump’s image with national projects and symbols. Recent initiatives have included proposals for coins, currency signatures, and other commemorative items bearing his likeness or name.

Supporters argue that the design celebrates leadership during a historic milestone, while critics question the appropriateness of featuring a sitting president so prominently on official government documents. Despite differing opinions, the rollout signals a notable shift in how the government approaches symbolic representation during major national events.

The State Department has not announced an exact release date but expects distribution to begin around the summer of 2026, aligning with Independence Day celebrations.