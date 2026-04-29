Listen Live
Close
Skin Care

Miss World Lisa Hanna Launches Revolutionary Beauty Brand

#BWHM: 'Beauty Is Not An Aesthetic' — Former Miss World, Jamaican Politician Lisa Hanna Launches Luxe Beauty Brand

The Jamaican beauty-queen-turned-politician is sharing the secrets to her ageless beauty with the world by launching Lisa Hanna Beauty.

Published on April 29, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

lisa hanna
Screenshot courtesy of lisahannabeauty.com

Lisa Hanna has always been so much more than just a pretty face. After winning Miss World 1993, the girl from humble beginnings in St. Mary, Jamaica, who used to struggle with acne, went on to serve 18 terms in the Caribbean country’s Parliament. But don’t get it twisted. At age 50, the former pageant queen is still drop-dead gorgeous. And, now she’s sharing the secrets to her ageless beauty with the world by launching Lisa Hanna Beauty.

ELECTION OF MISS WORLD IN SUN CITY (SOUTH AFRICA)
Lisa Hanna, after winning Miss World 1993 in Sun City, South Africa. Source: Patrick Durand / Getty

“I don’t believe beauty can be defined,” she told ESSENCE. “I believe that it is how you make people feel. It’s uncontained. It is the ownership of all things you want to be. Beauty is not an aesthetic, but it’s the ability to have self-acceptance.”

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B’s Grow-Good Beauty Is Rooted In Her Real-Life Hair Evolution

lisa hanna
Screenshot courtesy of lisahannabeauty.com

Launching in partnership with the luxurious Equinox Hotel, the collection is available at the Equinox Spa for treatments and purchase as well as online. Lisa Hanna Beauty has a range of products, including an anti-aging serum for firm and radiant skin that targets fine lines, a dewy hydrating mist, a cooling eye gel to combat puffiness, and more products, such as cleansers and cremes.

lisa hanna
THE SERUM is designed to support firmness, elasticity, and visible radiance through a controlled, multi-depth approach. $130.00. Screenshot courtesy of lisahannabeauty.com
lisa hanna
ADVANCED BALANCE CLEANSER is a serum-textured gel cleanser that removes impurities and makeup while preserving the skin’s natural moisture barrier and pH balance. $55.00. Screenshot courtesy of lisahannabeauty.com

The Advanced Fade Balm is a standout among the impressive line of products because it deals with hyperpigmentation, an issue many Black women struggle with. Included in Cosmopolitan magazine’s Best of the Beauty Closet this month, Beauty Editor-at-Large Julee Wilson said, “The Fade Balm is what really stole my heart…This has definitely made targeting my hyperpigmentation a breeze.”

lisa hanna
ADVANCED FADE BALM is a clinically tested brightening treatment stick designed to visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots, discoloration, and uneven tone on both face and body. $100.00. Screenshot courtesy of lisahannabeauty.com

So far, the collection, which is “engineered to help skin Age Intelligently through renewal, control, and protection,” includes seven products developed in Italian labs. The through line is Quantum ReCP Technology™, a revolutionary science rooted in skin longevity that is only available in Lisa Hanna Beauty products.

“The world is such a competitive place now,” said Hanna. “And, islands like ours, Jamaica, are very small. For economies to succeed and thrive, it means we have to compete globally.” With the launch of Lisa Hanna Beauty, the Caribbean queen’s crown still sits firm as she enters this new race.

Lisa Hanna Beauty products are now available at Equinox Spas worldwide and lisahannabeauty.com.

RELATED CONTENT: Rituals We Keep – Melanin Beauty Awards 2025

#BWHM: 'Beauty Is Not An Aesthetic' — Former Miss World, Jamaican Politician Lisa Hanna Launches Luxe Beauty Brand was originally published on madamenoire.com

More from Philly's R&B station
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close