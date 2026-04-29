Eagles Take A Gamble on Prospect With No Football Experience

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the most unconventional moves in the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected Uar Bernard, a 21-year-old who has never played organized football.

Team executives used the 251st overall pick to bring in the Nigerian-born athlete as part of a long-term development plan. Bernard entered the draft through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, which identifies global talent and gives athletes a chance to reach the league.

Despite his lack of experience, Bernard impressed scouts with elite physical tools. He stands over 6-foot-4 and weighs more than 300 pounds, yet he posted eye-popping athletic numbers, including a 4.63-second 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical jump. Evaluators viewed those traits as rare for a player his size and position.

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The Eagles have taken similar risks before and found success. The franchise developed former rugby player Jordan Mailata into a key offensive lineman, and team leadership believes Bernard could follow a similar path with proper coaching and time.

General manager Howie Roseman has built a reputation for targeting high-upside prospects late in the draft, and Bernard fits that strategy. Coaches plan to focus on teaching him the fundamentals of the game while refining his raw athletic ability.

Analysts describe the selection as a low-risk, high-reward move. The Eagles did not sacrifice a premium pick, but they secured a player with uncommon physical potential. Bernard will likely spend time developing before competing for a roster spot.

Bernard expressed excitement after hearing his name called and called the opportunity a dream come true. He now faces the challenge of learning the sport from the ground up while adapting to the speed and complexity of the NFL.

The Eagles have embraced the gamble, betting that patience and coaching can turn raw talent into a future contributor.