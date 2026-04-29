Philadelphia-area gas prices rise 15 cents overnight

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Gas prices in the Philadelphia area have surged significantly, with the average price per gallon jumping 15 cents overnight to $4.27, according to AAA. This marks a 23-cent increase over the past week and places Philadelphia’s average above the national figure of $4.17. Some stations, like a Sunoco in Bala Cynwyd, are charging as much as $4.39, while others, such as a Citgo in Overbrook, have reached $4.59 for full-service fuel.

The spike is attributed to global tensions, particularly involving Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which have driven crude oil prices above $100 per barrel. Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA, noted that this is the largest overnight increase seen in the past month since the conflict began.

Drivers are feeling the financial strain, with many expressing frustration and concern over the rising costs. For those on fixed incomes, the situation is particularly challenging. Experts recommend measures like carpooling and maintaining vehicles to improve fuel efficiency as a way to mitigate the impact.

AAA has not provided a clear timeline for when prices might stabilize, leaving drivers uncertain about what to expect in the coming weeks.