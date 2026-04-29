Philadelphia to reopen Center City bus terminal after 3-year closure

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Philadelphia is set to reopen its renovated Center City bus terminal this Friday, marking the end of a three-year period without an off-street facility for bus riders. The new terminal, located under the I-95 bridge near 2nd and Spring Garden, promises a significant upgrade in amenities and accessibility.

Key Features of the New Terminal:

Full ADA Accessibility : Ensuring inclusivity for all passengers.

: Ensuring inclusivity for all passengers. Indoor Facilities : Including bathrooms, improved lighting, and seating.

: Including bathrooms, improved lighting, and seating. 24/7 Operations : Providing round-the-clock service.

: Providing round-the-clock service. Climate Control : Heating and air conditioning for comfort.

: Heating and air conditioning for comfort. Landscaping and Safety Enhancements: Creating a welcoming and secure environment.

The terminal will serve 20 bus companies and is managed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority. This development comes after the closure of the previous terminal at 10th and Filbert in 2023, which left passengers waiting outdoors in challenging conditions.

A Gateway for Visitors

Mayor Cherelle Parker emphasized the terminal’s importance as a gateway for visitors, especially with major events like the FIFA World Cup and America 250 celebrations on the horizon. The facility aims to provide a safe, clean, and affordable transportation hub for both daily commuters and event attendees.

While the terminal’s reopening is a significant step forward, details about potential changes to bus schedules or additional services remain unclear.