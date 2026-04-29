Nearly 100 animals rescued from home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

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The Pennsylvania SPCA recently rescued nearly 100 animals from a home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, following reports of poor living conditions. Here’s a summary of the situation:

Rescue Details : On April 22, 2026, the PSPCA, along with local law enforcement, executed a search warrant at a Columbia, PA home. They found 93 animals, including 76 dogs and puppies, 15 cats and kittens, and two Flemish rabbits, living in distressing conditions.

: On April 22, 2026, the PSPCA, along with local law enforcement, executed a search warrant at a Columbia, PA home. They found 93 animals, including 76 dogs and puppies, 15 cats and kittens, and two Flemish rabbits, living in distressing conditions. Conditions : Animals were malnourished, neglected, and kept in filthy environments. Some were confined in zip-tied crates, surrounded by feces. The smell was reportedly overwhelming even before entering the property.

: Animals were malnourished, neglected, and kept in filthy environments. Some were confined in zip-tied crates, surrounded by feces. The smell was reportedly overwhelming even before entering the property. Notable Cases : Rescued animals included a Newfoundland-type dog and a Shih Tzu with matted fur, a Chihuahua with significant hair loss, and a German Shepherd with puppies crammed into a crate.

: Rescued animals included a Newfoundland-type dog and a Shih Tzu with matted fur, a Chihuahua with significant hair loss, and a German Shepherd with puppies crammed into a crate. Next Steps : The animals are undergoing medical care, and charges for animal cruelty and neglect may follow. The PSPCA is waiving adoption fees for dogs in the shelter for over 60 days to find them new homes.

: The animals are undergoing medical care, and charges for animal cruelty and neglect may follow. The PSPCA is waiving adoption fees for dogs in the shelter for over 60 days to find them new homes. How to Help: The PSPCA encourages adoptions and tips on animal abuse through their hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.

This rescue highlights the importance of vigilance and community action in addressing animal cruelty.