Delco Instructor Named the 2026 National Teacher of the Year

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Leon Smith, a high school history teacher at Haverford High School in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, has been named the 2026 National Teacher of the Year. With a 25-year career dedicated to education, Smith is celebrated for his innovative teaching methods that emphasize critical thinking, empathy, and civic engagement.

Smith, who teaches Advanced Placement U.S. History and African American Studies, describes himself as a “warm demander,” setting high expectations while providing unwavering support to his students. He is known for recognizing and nurturing hidden talents in his students, helping them achieve their goals and dreams.

In his classroom, Smith incorporates community-building exercises, such as discussing songs that bring joy, to create a supportive environment. He also challenges students with complex discussions, like debating the circumstances under which the U.S. should engage in foreign wars. Beyond the classroom, Smith takes students to the Pennsylvania state Capitol annually to engage with policymakers, fostering a deeper understanding of civic processes.

The Council of Chief State School Officers, which grants the award, praised Smith for his dedication to including diverse perspectives in history and for his efforts to inspire civic responsibility. As the National Teacher of the Year, Smith will spend the next year advocating for the transformative role of educators in shaping future generations.