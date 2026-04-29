Escaped Prisoner Captured After Search in West Philadelphia

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

A prisoner sparked a tense manhunt in Philadelphia after he escaped police custody during a hospital transfer, prompting a large-scale response that ended with his capture just hours later.

Police said the 26-year-old man fled custody around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday while officers transferred him from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Authorities had arrested him earlier that day in connection with a shooting on the 2100 block of South 57th Street.

Investigators reported that the suspect ran from officers and disappeared into the West Powelton neighborhood. Officers quickly established a perimeter and launched an intensive search across several blocks, focusing on the area near 37th and Baring streets.

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Law enforcement deployed K-9 units, drones, and tactical teams to track the fugitive. Officers climbed fences and swept through backyards as they worked to contain the situation. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the suspect moved through the neighborhood shirtless, with one hand still in handcuffs.

One resident said he briefly encountered the escapee, who appeared exhausted and disoriented. The man allegedly asked for help getting a ride before police officers rushed in and closed the distance.

Authorities captured the suspect at approximately 1:20 p.m., ending a nearly three-hour search. Officers tackled him as he attempted to run again, bringing the incident to a close.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or explained how he managed to escape during the transfer. Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the breach in custody.

Residents expressed relief after officers secured the area and returned the suspect to custody. Officials emphasized that the investigation remains active as they work to determine exactly what went wrong during the transfer process.