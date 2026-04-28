K. Michelle #RHOA Rips Prenup Critics Over Marriage To Dr. Kastan Sims –'Shut The F*** Up!'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

K. Michelle is ripping social media users who question every detail of her life, including her marriage to Memphis-based dentist Dr. Kastan Sims, which apparently doesn’t include a prenuptial agreement.

On April 27, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to X to tell haters, quite literally, to “Shut the f**** up,” after a clip from an upcoming episode of RHOA, shared by media personality Kempire that same day, showed her telling the ladies she didn’t ask Dr. Sims to sign a prenup before they wed in 2025.

And in case you’re wondering, a prenup is a legally binding, written contract created by couples before marriage. It outlines how assets, debts, and financial matters will be handled during the marriage and in the event of divorce or death.

Here’s why K. Michelle said no to a pre-nup.

The question came up as the ladies were traveling for a fun trip to Dallas. When asked why by her co-star, Cynthia Bailey, K. Michelle answered honestly.

“I know, because I feel like, even when I try to get him stuff, he is so removed from my life, like he really is, even when I try to help or try to do something, he don’t want to take it.”

The “Cry” singer also noted that her husband doesn’t like “to be seen” on social media and is focused on dentistry, which makes her confident that he would never want to take anything from her if things went left in their marriage.

K. Michelle expanded on her theory during a confessional.

“I believe that all men cheat, and my husband doesn’t have a social media or anything. That’s the sneakiest one of them all. So, I’ve learned to take the positives of it and that no one can contact him, that I know of.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the singer’s decision, and she clapped back.

Of course, the admission sparked a wave of criticism online, with some users saying it was a bad move for her not to sign a prenup.

“Sounds like she just wanted to join the show as a wife. Because what you mean no prenuptial?,” one X user wrote.

Another added, “Was rushing to secure a peach I guess.”

And when the comments made their way back to K.Michelle, the singer made it clear she wasn’t here for the backlash.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

“Shut the f*** up! I’m literally so annoyed and sick of yall a**. Sit around and talk all day,” she penned. “I’m done with the Shenanigans. I’m not an OG I don’t give a f***. I am K. Michelle. I will speak as I want, tweet as I want, and marry who The f***I want. I’ve been through hell with this man. None of you will validate what we are. I said what I said.”

In September 2025, K. Michelle shared more about her relationship with Dr. Kastan Sims, while quietly revealing that they were already married.

“See, I don’t usually do this. Thank you Dr. Sims. I love you and I’m happy to be your wife,” she wrote. “I know I’ve driven you insane, but I’m worth it. It’s time to plan a wedding. Who would’ve thought. Been in love with you since Junior High School.”

She also shared during the #RHOA season premiere that they quietly tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony.



What are your thoughts on K.Michelle not signing a prenup with Dr. Kastan Sims? Thoughts?

Source: Bravo / Bravo

The next episode of #RHOA will air May 3 on Bravo at 8 P.M. ET/PT. Will you be watching?

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K. Michelle #RHOA Rips Prenup Critics Over Marriage To Dr. Kastan Sims –'Shut The F*** Up!' was originally published on bossip.com