Phillies fire Rob Thomson After 9 Seasons as Manager

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The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Rob Thomson following the team’s worst start to a season in over two decades. The Phillies, currently 9-19, have struggled despite a star-studded roster and a $315 million payroll. Don Mattingly has been named interim manager for the remainder of the season.

Thomson, who led the Phillies to four consecutive playoff appearances, including a World Series run in 2022, was unable to replicate past success this year. The team has lost 11 of its last 12 games and is tied with the New York Mets for the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Mattingly, a former NL Manager of the Year, brings extensive experience from his time managing the Dodgers and Marlins. The Phillies hope this leadership change can salvage their season as they aim to turn things around.