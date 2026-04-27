From Ally To Target — Donald Trump Publicly Humiliates Candace Owens And Sparks MAGA Meltdown

Source: Getty

Candace Owens finally learned that even if you think you are aligned with them, they will still treat you like you’re the rest of them after Donald Trump hit her with the favorite insult he loves to lob at Black people and people of color.

President Donald Trump took his ongoing feud with right-wing political commentator Candace Owens to another level Friday evening.

On his lame social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared a doctored TIME magazine cover featuring a battered and bruised Owens, branding her “Vile Person of the Year.”

In the caption for the post, he called her an “extremely LOW IQ individual,” a racist insult he loves to throw at other Black people like Hakeem Jeffries and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

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Orange Mussolini also claimed that her stock in MAGA land had “fallen a long way” because Owens is one of the few former Trump supporters and right-wing political pundits, including Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones, who have called out Trump for his war with Iran.

Owens didn’t bite her tongue, calling Trump a “genocidal lunatic,” going as far as to call for his removal from office via the 25th Amendment after he threatened to wipe out the entire Iranian civilization in a Truth Social post.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Trump In Defense of Candace Owens

Trump’s post about Owens, as expected, is getting pushback. Former United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is no longer a staunch supporter of the Orange Menace, called out Trump in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing: