Fine AF Fridays, Vol 23: Birthdays Got The Baddies In Formation And De'Arra Taylor Brought Cake

Source: Mark Gunter / Getty Who knew there were so many fine people born in April!? From Jazmine Sullivan to Princeton Perez to De’arra Taylor, we’ve got plenty of stars in the lineup that were clearly born to be fine! Beyond the birthday celebrations, we also have stars that showed out at events, like Golloria who looked like a star at the Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere. Kendrick Sampson also put on something nice and monochromatic for the premiere of Michael. Without further ado, here is the Vol. 23 list. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays Vol. 22: Madison Pettis Lit The Match With Coachella Curls & Abs — Now The Whole Lineup Is On Fire 1. Jazmine Sullivan, 39 Jazmine Sullivan’s been off the grid since January, but she had to pop out and show us her look as she celebrated her 39th birthday!

2. De’arra Taylor, 30 Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. De’arra Taylor also celebrated her birthday this week and reminded us that she is the GOAT with a goat-themed photoshoot.

3. Kendrick Sampson, 38 Alright now! Kendrick Sampson looked too good in his monochromatic green suit. His pulled out this sharp set to attend the premiere of the Michael movie, in which he portrays Quincy Jones.

4. Oshea Russell, 43 We got another April birthday celebration. All The Queen’s Men actor Oshea Russell showed off his dimples, white teeth and glistening muscles in his photos and we can’t get enough.

5. Rubi Rose, 28 Source: Rubi Rose/IG:@rubirose With how fine Rubi Rose is, we know her DMs must be overflowing 24/7. She took some hot selfies rocking this cute two-piece crochet set.

6. Jamira Haines, 31 Like Jazmine Sullivan, 50 Cent’s ex Jamira Haines pulled out a sexy animal print fit this week too! Can you say MEEEOWWWW!

7. Skepta, 43 We love when Skepta gets into his fashion bag! The man is multi-faceted as he not only raps and Djs, but he can also models!

8. Isayeh Boers, 26 We are not ashamed to say we looked at this video of Olympian Isayah Boers a few times. Gotta love that warm smile and those soft eyes!

9. Aaron Gordon, 30 Aaron Gordon went topless – and almost pantsless – for his photoshoot with Saxx Underwear, but what stole the show was them abs! Hello…is that a six-pack or an eight-pack?

10. Bernice Burgos, 46 Looks like we are not done with April Birthdays. Bernice Burgos is going to look good no matter if it’s her birthday or just a regular weekday. She stepped out in this colorful, flowy set during her night out overseas!

11. Golloria, 25 You got to proceed with caution when going on Golloria’s page! You never know what kind of heat she’s going to bring, but she looked stunning at the Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiere.

12. Jeremy Meeks, 42 Honestly, Jeremy Meeks is so fine that it probably doesn’t even take much to get a good photo of him. Just stand and snap.

13. Nazanin Mandi, 39 https://www.instagram.com/p/DXR0unjDxWF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== Nazani Mandighomi is as beautiful as ever in this tie dye bikini set! Her bronzed skin, angel-like face, and volumnious hair really takes the cake in all of her photos!

14. Keke Palmer, 32 Source: Dalvin Adams/IG: @mr_dadams Ms. Keke ‘Keep A Job’ Palmer didn’t come to play with her make up and hair for her KEKE LIVE event! We are loving the curly red hair with the bold red lip.

15. Princeton Perez, 30 Princeton Perez can’t get any hotter if he tried in these pictures. He too celebrates another year around the sun as he turned the big 3-0.

16. Aspen Kennedy, 31 “The Forge” star Aspen Kennedy definitely made us stop scrolling after we spotted these well-captured photos of him!

17. Eva Apio, 25 *Sigh* Model Eva Apio is just so effortlessly beautiful. She knows exactly what to do when the camera is pointed in her direction.

18. LL Cool J, 58 This salt and pepper beard on LL Cool J definitely has him looking mighty fine!