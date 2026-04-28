Proposed Legislation to Eliminate Property Taxes for Long-Term Elderly Homeowners

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Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) has introduced the Sam Worley Elderly Tax Relief Act, a proposed bill aimed at eliminating property taxes for long-term elderly homeowners. The legislation seeks to provide financial relief to seniors who have contributed to their communities for decades, ensuring they can remain in their homes without the burden of rising property taxes.

Under the proposed bill, homeowners aged 75 or older who have lived in Pennsylvania for at least 10 consecutive years and owned their primary residence for the same duration would qualify for a full exemption from school, county, and municipal property taxes. Surviving spouses would also be eligible to continue receiving the exemption, regardless of age, as long as they reside in the home.

The bill is named in honor of Sam Worley, a World War II veteran who exemplified lifelong dedication by paying property taxes into his 100th year. Senator Mastriano emphasized the importance of fairness and stability, stating, “No senior who has paid taxes for decades should have to fear losing their home due to rising property taxes.”

The legislation includes safeguards such as annual eligibility verification and penalties for fraudulent claims. Mastriano has invited bipartisan support for the bill, which he describes as a measure of respect and security for Pennsylvania’s elderly residents.

For more information on the proposed bill [CLICK HERE]