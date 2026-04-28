Philadelphia Receives an ‘F’ Grade for Air Quality; According to Study

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The Philadelphia region has received an “F” grade for air quality in the American Lung Association’s annual report, highlighting worsening pollution levels. The report, which analyzes ozone, smog, and particle pollution, revealed that the area has climbed from the 26th-worst to the 17th-worst city for air quality in just one year.

Caroline Hutchinson from the American Lung Association emphasized the need for action, citing pollution sources such as cars, power plants, chemicals, and fires. Health experts warn that fine particles from air pollution can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream, leading to inflammation, respiratory issues, and heart disease. Children, particularly those with asthma, are especially vulnerable.

The report also notes that over 1 million children in Pennsylvania are breathing unhealthy air, with people of color more than twice as likely to live in areas with high pollution levels. This underscores the urgent need for community and policy-driven solutions to address the region’s air quality challenges.