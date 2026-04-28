Scam Likely?: PA Turnpike to Send Text Alerts to Drivers Amid Phishing Uptick

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The Pennsylvania Turnpike is launching a six-month pilot program to notify drivers about unpaid tolls via text messages. This initiative aims to remind drivers to settle their toll bills before they are sent to collections. Officials emphasize that these texts are legitimate and not scams, addressing concerns from drivers who may mistake them for phishing attempts.

Invoices will still be mailed, and drivers are encouraged to verify any payment requests through their E-ZPass accounts, the PA Toll Pay app, or by contacting the toll-by-plate customer center directly. The program is set to begin this summer, with further details to be announced.