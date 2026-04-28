2 Delaware County cops accused of leaking confidential information to drug dealer

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Two Sharon Hill police officers in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, have been charged with assisting a drug dealer by allegedly leaking confidential law enforcement information. Detective Vincent Procopio and Patrolman Domenic Dellabarba of the Sharon Hill Police Department face multiple charges, including bribery and obstruction of justice.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, Procopio allegedly provided the drug dealer with details about investigations and associates, while Dellabarba reportedly informed the dealer about active warrants. Procopio is also accused of receiving cocaine in exchange for his assistance.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave when the investigation began in February. The Sharon Hill Police Department has since suspended them without pay, with one officer resigning. The department expressed deep disappointment and pledged full cooperation with authorities to ensure justice.

This case has reopened concerns about police misconduct in Sharon Hill, a community still grappling with past incidents, including the tragic death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. The investigation remains ongoing.