‘Menace II Society’ Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Fights Meningitis Battle

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. remains on life support as he battles a severe case of meningitis, according to reports released Monday. His family confirmed that doctors have treated him in a Southern California hospital for several days while they monitor his condition closely.

Family members shared that Monroe’s prognosis remains unclear, and doctors continue to provide daily updates as the situation evolves. His loved ones have urged the public to keep him in their prayers while he fights for his life.

Monroe’s mother posted an emotional message online, asking for strength and mercy as her son faces the critical illness. The family also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover mounting medical expenses and to support his children during the crisis.

Love Divine Martino? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Additional reports indicate that Monroe’s battle with meningitis may have developed over time. His wife previously revealed that the illness went undiagnosed for months, allowing it to spread and worsen before doctors identified the condition.

The 52-year-old actor built a steady career in film and television, earning recognition for his role in the 1993 cult classic Menace II Society. He also appeared in projects such as Set It Off, Tales from the Hood, and The Players Club, along with television series like NYPD Blue.

Friends, fans, and fellow entertainers have begun sharing messages of support across social media as news of Monroe’s condition spreads. Many have reflected on his contributions to 1990s film culture and expressed hope for his recovery.

As Monroe continues to fight meningitis, his family remains by his side, holding onto hope while doctors work to stabilize his condition.