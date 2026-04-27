Meet The Black Stars Of The 2026 NFL Draft

Source: Michael Owens / Getty The 2026 NFL Draft delivered another wave of elite Black talent ready to impact the league. Several high-profile athletes came off the board early and stepped into situations where they can contribute right away. This year’s class features explosive playmakers, dominant defenders and high-IQ leaders who have already proven themselves on big stages. Their presence continues to shape the identity of the modern NFL. As these rookies begin their careers, many expect them to develop into stars and cornerstone players for their franchises. How they pan out remains to be seen. But for now, here’s who you should know in the 2026 class of the NFL. Meet the playmakers, leaders and future stars from this year’s draft class Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State) Drafted: Round 1, Dallas Cowboys Love Sports? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Caleb Downs entered the draft as one of the smartest players available regardless of position. His instincts and football IQ allow him to make plays all over the field. Downs projects as a long-term leader in the secondary and a potential Pro Bowl-level safety.

Arvell Reese (LB, Ohio State) Drafted: Round 1, New York Giants Arvell Reese headlines the defensive side of this class as a top-five pick. He built his reputation on speed, instincts, and leadership, and he projects as the centerpiece of an NFL defense. Reese has the kind of sideline-to-sideline range that modern teams covet.

Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame) Drafted: Round 1, Arizona Cardinals Love’s selection this high reflects how unique his skill set is. He combines speed, vision and pass-catching ability at a high level. Running backs rarely go this early unless they’re truly special. His versatility makes him one of the most dynamic offensive players in the class. Love is the highest drafted running back since Saquon Barkley was taken No. 2 overall by the New York Giants in 2018.

David Bailey (EDGE, Texas Tech) Drafted: Round 1, New York Jets Bailey didn’t come from a blue-blood powerhouse, but he dominated anyway. His rise shows how talent can break through regardless of program size. Now he’s a top-2 pick expected to change a defense immediately.

Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State) Drafted: Round 1, Washington Commanders

Styles isn’t just a linebacker. He’s everything. Literally. His versatility reflects how the game is evolving, where labels matter less than impact. He’s the kind of player casual fans notice because he’s everywhere.

Kenyon Sadiq (TE, Oregon) Drafted: Round 1, New York Jets

Sadiq doesn’t move like a traditional tight end. His skill set blurs positions and makes him more exciting to watch. For casual fans, he’s the kind of player who creates highlight moments.

Omar Cooper Jr. (WR, Indiana) Drafted: Round 1, New York Jets

Cooper built his name by finishing drives. Touchdowns translate, and fans notice players who score. That ability could make him a fan favorite quickly.

KC Concepcion (WR, Texas A&M) Drafted: Round 1, Cleveland Browns KC Concepcion took a risk by transferring and betting on a bigger stage at Texas A&M, and it paid off. He turned that move into a breakout run that shot him up draft boards and into the first round. His versatility as a receiver, returner, and all-around playmaker made him one of the most exciting names in the class.

Malachi Fields (WR, Notre Dame) Drafted: Round 3, New York Giants Malachi Fields did not become a star overnight. He continued to develop and eventually finished his career at Notre Dame, where his game reached another level. That steady growth made him a real NFL prospect. His path connects with anyone who has had to trust the process. Fields enters the league as someone who earned his opportunity through consistency and work.

Tacario Davis (CB, Washington) Drafted: Round 3, Cincinnati Bengals Tacario Davis brings a physical profile that stands out right away. His size and length give him tools that many corners do not have. Despite that, he slid into the third round. That kind of draft fall creates motivation. Davis now has a chance to prove teams wrong and outperform his draft position.

De’Zhaun Stribling (WR, Ole Miss) Drafted: Round 2, No. 33 overall (San Francisco 49ers) De’Zhaun Stribling entered the league as the first pick of Day 2, which always comes with added attention and pressure. He built his name at Ole Miss as a reliable receiver who can win downfield and make tough catches in traffic. That consistency helped him turn production into opportunity. Stribling now joins a San Francisco offense known for creating space and maximizing playmakers, giving him a strong chance to contribute early.

Carnell Tate (WR, Ohio State) Drafted: Round 1, No. 4 overall (Tennessee Titans) Carnell Tate entered the draft as one of the most polished wide receivers in the class. He built his reputation at Ohio State with elite route running and strong hands in key moments. That attention to detail made him stand out among a deep group of pass catchers. Tennessee selected Tate to become a centerpiece of its passing attack, and he has the skill set to grow into a true No. 1 option early in his career.

Mansoor Delane (CB, LSU) Drafted: Round 1, No. 6 overall (Kansas City Chiefs) Mansoor Delane became one of the first defensive backs off the board after the Chiefs traded up to get him. The LSU cornerback built his reputation as a lockdown defender with elite coverage ability. His selection at No. 6 shows how much teams value corners who can shut down top receivers. Kansas City targeted him as a cornerstone piece for its defense moving forward.

Peter Woods (DT, Clemson) Drafted: Round 1, No. 29 overall (Kansas City Chiefs) Peter Woods landed in Kansas City as a late first-round pick after building a strong reputation at Clemson. He became known for his ability to disrupt plays from the interior, which is a premium skill in today’s NFL. His selection adds another young piece to a defense that continues to prioritize versatility up front. Woods enters the league with the kind of upside that can turn a solid defensive line into a dominant one.