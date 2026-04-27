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Infant found dead in Philadelphia apartment; Police Say

Published on April 27, 2026
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Police Officers Shot In North Philadelphia
Source: Mark Makela / Getty

Philadelphia police are investigating the tragic death of an infant found inside an apartment in the Northern Liberties neighborhood. Officers responded to the residence on the 1100 block of North American Street around 12:52 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive baby girl who was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 1:08 p.m. Preliminary findings suggest the infant may have sustained puncture wounds, but the official cause of death is pending a formal examination by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.

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