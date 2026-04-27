3 biggest takeaways for Sixers following Game 4 loss to Celtics

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Three Key Takeaways from the Sixers’ Game 4 Loss to the Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers faced a tough 128-96 defeat against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. Despite the return of Joel Embiid, who delivered a strong performance with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, the Sixers struggled to keep pace with a dominant Celtics team. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the loss.



1. Rebounding Woes Persist

Rebounding proved to be a glaring issue for the Sixers, as Boston dominated the boards 51-30. The Celtics grabbed 15 rebounds in the first quarter alone, including six offensive boards, which led to numerous second-chance opportunities. Philadelphia didn’t secure an offensive rebound until midway through the third quarter. Coach Nick Nurse acknowledged the problem, stating, “They were more aggressive, quicker… We just didn’t seem like we could get bodies on them.”



2. Backup Center Dilemma

The Sixers’ decision to use Andre Drummond as the backup center instead of Adem Bona raised questions. Drummond struggled against Boston’s perimeter-oriented attack, particularly in his matchup with Nikola Vucevic, and was a minus-9 in just two minutes of play. While Bona had shown promise in Game 3, Nurse opted for Drummond initially, explaining, “We got to make a decision on who’s going to be the backup to start… Then both of them kind of took shots [injuries], and we were just trying to survive out there.”



3. Limited Shots for Maxey and Edgecombe

Adjusting to Embiid’s return, the Sixers struggled to involve their backcourt stars Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Maxey attempted only three shots in the first half and finished with 14 attempts, while Edgecombe took just nine shots all game. Nurse emphasized the need to get them more involved, especially with the team facing elimination: “Those two guys both need to make sure they’re getting their cracks at it… We got to generate more 3s, and we got to take them.”



As the Sixers head into Game 5, they must address these issues to keep their playoff hopes alive. Improved rebounding, a clear backup center strategy, and better shot distribution for their guards will be critical to turning the series around.

