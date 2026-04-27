Full List of Eagles 2026 Draft Picks

Eagles traded up to secure dynamic WR Lemon, adding another explosive target for QB Hurts.

Versatile TE Stowers provides reliable pass-catching and blocking, boosting the Eagles' offense.

Massive OL Bell's size and athleticism could solidify the Eagles' offensive line protection.

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up the 2026 NFL Draft with a series of strategic picks aimed at bolstering their roster across multiple positions. Here’s a breakdown of each selection and the potential upside they bring to the team:

1st Round, Pick 20: WR Makai Lemon (USC)

The Eagles traded up to secure Makai Lemon, a dynamic wide receiver with exceptional playmaking ability. Lemon recorded 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last season, showcasing his knack for attacking the ball in the air and creating yards after the catch. With rumors of A.J. Brown’s potential trade to the Patriots, Lemon could step into a significant role alongside DeVonta Smith, providing quarterback Jalen Hurts with another explosive target.

2nd Round, Pick 54: TE Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)

Stowers, a 6’3″, 239-pound tight end, earned first-team All-American honors and won the Mackey Award last year. Known for his versatility, Stowers is a reliable pass-catcher and a capable blocker, making him a valuable addition to the Eagles’ offense. He adds depth to the tight end position and could become a key red-zone threat.

3rd Round, Pick 68: T Markel Bell (Miami)

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

At 6’8″, Bell is the tallest offensive lineman drafted in the last decade. His size and athleticism make him a promising prospect for the Eagles’ offensive line. Bell’s ability to protect the quarterback and open up running lanes will be crucial as the team looks to maintain its offensive dominance.

5th Round, Pick 178: QB Cole Payton (North Dakota State)

Payton is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 2,719 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 777 yards and 13 scores last season. As a developmental prospect, Payton provides depth at the quarterback position and could be groomed as a future backup or situational player.

6th Round, Pick 207: G Micah Morris (Georgia)

Morris, a 6’5″, 334-pound guard, played a pivotal role in Georgia’s two National Championship wins and three SEC titles. His experience and physicality make him a strong candidate to compete for a spot on the Eagles’ offensive line, adding depth and versatility.

7th Round, Pick 244: S Cole Wisniewski (Texas Tech)

Wisniewski started 14 games last season, recording 78 tackles. His instincts and tackling ability make him a valuable addition to the Eagles’ secondary, where he can contribute on special teams and provide depth at safety.

7th Round, Pick 251: DT Uar Bernard (International Player Pathway Program)

Bernard brings international flair to the Eagles’ roster. Known for his athleticism, including a 4.63 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical jump, Bernard is a raw talent with significant upside. He adds depth to the defensive line and could develop into a rotational player.

7th Round, Pick 252: OLB Keyshawn James-Newby (New Mexico)

James-Newby recorded nine sacks last season, showcasing his pass-rushing ability. As a late-round pick, he has the potential to carve out a role as a situational pass rusher and special teams contributor.

Draft Weekend Trades

The Eagles were active in the trade market, including a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to move up for Makai Lemon and a trade with the Vikings to acquire Pro Bowl outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard. These moves highlight the team’s commitment to addressing immediate needs while planning for the future.

The Eagles’ 2026 draft class reflects a balanced approach, addressing key areas on both offense and defense. With a mix of high-upside prospects and proven performers, Philadelphia is poised to build on its recent success and remain competitive in the NFC.