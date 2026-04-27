Delaware Courts Warn Residents About Surge in Toll Text Scam

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Delaware court officials have issued a warning after scammers targeted residents with fraudulent text messages that demand payment for fake toll and traffic violations.

Officials say the scam spread across the state over the weekend, with messages claiming to come from the Justice of the Peace Court. The texts tell recipients they owe money for an overdue toll or traffic offense and push them to act quickly by scanning a QR code.

Authorities stress that the messages are entirely fake. Court officials state that Delaware courts do not send violation notices through text messages or emails. They urge anyone who receives such a message to ignore it and delete it immediately.

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The scam relies on urgency to pressure victims. Some messages warn of consequences such as license suspension or additional fines if payment does not happen right away. Officials say scammers design these tactics to push people into reacting without verifying the claim.

Investigators also warn that the QR codes included in the messages may lead to malicious websites or software designed to steal personal and financial information. They advise residents not to scan the code or download any part of the message.

Officials note several red flags. The messages often lack a recipient’s name and instead include a fake case number. They may also demand payment through unusual methods such as digital payment apps, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

The Delaware Judiciary continues to encourage residents to stay alert and verify any suspicious communication. Anyone who receives one of these texts should avoid engaging and contact local law enforcement or court offices directly to confirm legitimacy.

Officials emphasize a simple rule: real court notices arrive by mail, not by text.