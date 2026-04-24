Weekend Watch List: Top Movies & Shows To Watch Right Now

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Deciding what to watch shouldn’t feel harder than picking something to eat, but somehow it always does. This weekend, the options are actually worth the scroll. Between long-awaited returns, fresh new series, and big-screen drops that are already heating up group chats, there is no shortage of content pulling you in right now. Check out this week’s best movies and TV shows to watch inside.

Streaming platforms are heating up, rolling out high-stakes dramas, chaotic comedies, and fan-favorite franchises that keep leveling up. At the same time, theaters are leaning into spectacle, giving us everything from fashion-fueled sequels and A-list biopics to animated adventures that feel just as fun for adults as they do for kids. It is one of those rare moments where staying in or stepping out both feel like a win.

What makes this weekend especially interesting is the mix. You have shows that are built for binge-watching in one sitting, others that will have you pacing your living room after every episode, and films that practically demand a big-screen experience. Whether you are looking to laugh, decompress, or tap into something a little more intense, the lineup is doing what it needs to do.

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So instead of endlessly scrolling and rewatching the same comfort show for the tenth time, consider this your sign to switch it up. Your next favorite series or movie might already be waiting for you to press play.

Scroll on for a list of this week’s top picks.

Weekend Watch List

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV+)

This new comedy-drama follows a young woman as she navigates unexpected motherhood and financial chaos, eventually turning to unconventional methods to survive. The series premiered in April and has already been praised for its emotional depth and sharp storytelling.

The Boys (Prime Video)

The chaos continues as the anti-superhero saga returns with even higher stakes. Expect more satire, violence, and commentary on power that keep fans locked in season after season.

Michael (In theaters)

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic is gearing up to shake up the box office. With major buzz building, this one is already on everyone’s radar.

Beef (Netflix)

Season two flips the script with a new storyline centered around elite circles and escalating tension. The anthology format keeps things fresh while maintaining the same chaotic energy fans loved.

You, Me & Tuscany (In theaters)

If you’re craving romance, this feel-good escape delivers scenic vibes and relationship drama. It is quietly holding its own at the box office among bigger releases.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (In theaters May 1)

Fashion lovers, get ready. The sequel to the iconic original brings back familiar faces and introduces a new era of style and workplace drama.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (In theaters)

This animated hit is dominating globally, drawing massive audiences and holding the top box office spot for weeks.

Invincible (Prime Video)

The animated superhero series continues to deliver intense storytelling and jaw-dropping twists. This one is not for the faint of heart.

Project Hail Mary (In theaters)

Ryan Gosling leads this space adventure about survival and memory loss on a mission to save humanity. The film has already pulled in major global numbers and strong reviews.

No matter your vibe, this weekend is giving options. The only real question is what you’re pressing play on first.

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Weekend Watch List: Top Movies & Shows To Watch Right Now was originally published on globalgrind.com