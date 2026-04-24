Kat Graham Speaks Out After Diana Ross Role Gets Cut

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Actress Kat Graham has addressed the sudden removal of her portrayal of Diana Ross from the highly anticipated Michael, shedding light on the legal complications surrounding the film.

Graham confirmed that she filmed multiple scenes as Ross, a key figure in Michael Jackson’s early life and career. However, she revealed that legal considerations forced filmmakers to cut those moments before the movie’s official release. She shared the update on social media just days before the film premiered, explaining that the production team worked hard to preserve the story despite the changes.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, explores Jackson’s rise from his Jackson 5 beginnings through his global superstardom. Early versions of the movie included Ross as a mentor figure, reflecting her real-life influence on Jackson during his Motown years. In the final cut, the story shifts that mentorship role to music executive Berry Gordy.

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Graham did not specify the exact legal issues behind the removal, but reports point to broader legal challenges that have shaped the film’s narrative. The production has already faced scrutiny for rewriting portions of the script due to restrictions tied to past legal settlements connected to Jackson’s life.

The absence of Ross has sparked discussion among fans and critics, who view her relationship with Jackson as a crucial part of his story. Ross not only helped introduce the Jackson 5 to the world but also remained a close personal figure throughout his life.

Despite the controversy, the biopic continues to generate major attention ahead of its release, with audiences eager to see how the film balances Jackson’s legacy, influence, and the complex realities behind the scenes.