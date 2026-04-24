Eagles Trade Up with Cowboys, Select Lemon with 20th Pick

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The Philadelphia Eagles made a bold move during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, trading up three spots to select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the 20th overall pick. The Eagles swapped their 23rd pick and two fourth-round selections with the Dallas Cowboys to secure Lemon, a dynamic playmaker who tallied 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

This selection comes amid swirling rumors of a potential trade involving star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. If the trade materializes, Lemon could step into a significant role alongside DeVonta Smith, giving quarterback Jalen Hurts another explosive target.

Mel Kiper Jr. praised the Eagles’ pick, noting Lemon’s ability to attack the ball in the air and create plays after the catch. The move signals Philadelphia’s intent to maintain a potent offense, even as they navigate potential roster changes.

The Eagles’ aggressive draft strategy reflects their commitment to staying competitive in the NFC, with Lemon poised to make an immediate impact. Meanwhile, all eyes remain on the A.J. Brown trade talks, which could further reshape the team’s offensive identity.