Philadelphia’s Renovated Filbert Street Greyhound Terminal Opens Its Doors to the Community; Look Inside

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Philadelphia’s Renovated Filbert Street Greyhound Terminal Opens Its Doors to the Community

Philadelphia’s Filbert Street Greyhound Terminal is set to reopen on May 1 after undergoing a $4-5 million renovation led by the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA). The revamped terminal, located at 10th and Filbert Streets, will feature 189 chairs, new restrooms, ticket counters for Greyhound, Peter Pan Lines, and Flixbus, as well as a lactation pod for nursing mothers.

The renovation addressed significant structural issues, including plumbing repairs and ceiling leaks, transforming the space into a welcoming hub for intercity travelers. Approximately 200 buses are expected to use the terminal daily, with the PPA managing operations under a 10-year lease agreement.

This reopening marks a significant improvement for Philadelphia’s transportation infrastructure, providing a comfortable and functional space for passengers after nearly three years of curbside boarding.